TM is launching its Unifi 4K Android TV box soon

— Picture from TM via SoyaCincau KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — It looks like TM is introducing a new set-top-box for its Unifi TV platform. The broadband provider has started teasing the new box that's going to be revealed tomorrow.

According to the Unifi Community page, the new Unifi TV Box can support 4K UHD content and it will support Google Assistant, Chromecast and WiFi connectivity.

This is a major hardware upgrade and it also allows Unifi TV users to enjoy 4K content on the big screen. TM had previously demonstrated its 4K content capability via IPTV but it was only available at an experience zone at Sunway Pyramid.

The folks at Lowyat had previously reported that the new device is called the Unifi Plus Box and it’s powered by Android TV. Apart from supporting 4K UHD and HDR content, the box could come pre-installed with other content partners such as iFlix, BBC, dimsum and YuppTV.

The Unifi Box Plus is said to be manufactured by Skyworth and it also comes with a simplified remote which is similar to Xiaomi’s Mi Box. We still don’t know how many channels are available with 4K and as a comparison, Astro’s current 4K offering is only available only 3 channels – CH780 and two Astro Best video-on-demand. Astro’s 4K Ultra Box still relies on satellite to receive live 4K content and it uses the internet for VOD and Cloud Recording.

The current Unifi TV set-top-box is offered for free on its 100Mbps + TV and 300Mbps Unifi Fibre broadband plans. We expect TM to reveal more details for the new Android TV-powered box tomorrow. — SoyaCincau