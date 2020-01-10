Twitter: Ninja, FaZe, ‘League of Legends’ top most-tweeted about charts

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins was a presenter at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Finals, July 2019, in New York. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 10 — Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, eSports organisation FaZe, and the League of Legends World Championship topped three separate charts that ranked gaming-related Twitter activity in 2019.

Tyler Blevins, better known to fans as Ninja, was Twitter’s most-talked about gaming personality for 2019, according to the social network.

The livestreamer made a high-profile move from streaming service Twitch, where he was the site’s top name, to Microsoft-owned Mixer in August 2019.

Currently best-known for his association with battle royale phenomenon Fortnite, he was also part of the influencer campaign that accompanied a February surprise 2019 launch of genre competitor Apex Legends.

Also in the top five were Elrubius, the Spanish-Norwegian YouTuber Rubén Doblas Gundersen, followed by Jacksepticeye (Irish YouTuber Seán McLoughlin), and two American Fortnite players in Tfue (Turner Tenney), who launched a lawsuit against eSports organisation FaZe Clan, and CourageJD (Jack Dunlop), the 100 Thieves team member who left Twitch to sign with YouTube in November.

From 6 to 10 on the Twitter list were Nadeshot (100 Thieves team owner Matthew Haag), Pokimane (Imane Anys, known for her Fortnite, League of Legends, and softly spoken ASMR content), TimTheTatman (heavily tattooed American Tim Betar), DrLupo (Fortnite player and Rogue team member Ben Lupo), and Dr DisRespect (Guy Beahm, American Call of Duty, Apex Legends and PUBG streamer).

In terms of eSports, the most tweeted-about 2019 events were the League of Legends Worlds, fighting game tournament and fan celebration EVO, the Fortnite World Cup, Dota 2 world finals The International, and the Overwatch League Finals, in that order.

They were followed by the IEM Katowice Counter-Strike: GO tournament, the Call of Duty World Championships, the League of Legends MSI tournament, and “Call of Duty” World League events in Anaheim and then Miami.

As for teams, FaZe Clan ruled the Twitter topic roost, for better or for worse: in 2019, it made headlines for recruiting a female Fortnite player, was accused of unfair business practices by one of its most high-profile players (Tfue, above), and saw another player banned from Fortnite entirely, before later moving to Call of Duty.

Also figuring in the Twitter top ten for Most Talked About Esports Teams were G2 Esports, Cloud9, Fnatic, 100Thieves, Team Liquid, Team SoloMid, Flamengo, MAD Lions (Formerly Splyce), and OpTic Gaming. — AFP-Relaxnews