‘Pokemon Sword and Shield’ to receive two 2020 expansions (VIDEO)

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield Expansion Pass Announcement Trailer. — Picture courtesy of The Pokemon Company

TOKYO, Jan 10 — A US$29.99 (RM122.65) Expansion Pass covers The Isle of Armour and The Crown Tundra.

An expansion pass for Pokémon Sword and Shield covers two big 2020 updates, one in June and another in the fall, while creature-importing service Pokémon Home launches in February, and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team is relaunching for Switch in March.

The US$29.99 Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass gives players access to the sunny Isle of Armor, due in June, and then the wintry Crown Tundra, set for some time in autumn — between the beginning of September and end of November.

The new areas will bring 200 additional Pokémon into the games, some brand new and some returning from previous franchise entries; those extra Pokémon can then be traded among the entire “Sword and Shield” community, regardless of Expansion Pass ownership.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield released for the Nintendo Switch in November 2019 as two of the game system’s most highly anticipated launches since the console was announced in October 2016.

Together, they went on to become the Switch’s fastest-selling games to date. — AFP-Relaxnews