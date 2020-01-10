‘Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team’ launching March 2020 (VIDEO)

In ‘Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team,’ players become one of 16 Pokémon depending on how they answer a personality quiz. — Picture courtesy of The Pokemon Company/Nintendo

TOKYO, Jan 10 — A pair of unconventional Pokémon games from 2006 are being combined and relaunched for the Nintendo Switch, with a demo available immediately.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team originally launched in “Blue Rescue Team” and “Red Rescue Team” flavors on Nintendo DS and the Game Boy Advance, respectively, late in 2006.

Now the duo have combined in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, heading for the Nintendo Switch from March 6, 2020.

Players explore a world of Pokémon but, in a change from franchise tradition, do so not as a human trainer and collector of the miniature creatures, but as one of the Pokémon themselves.

With natural disasters threatening the balance of the world, they form one of several rescue teams, but soon discover that another team is in fact plotting world domination and must be stopped before it’s too late.

In addition, the game takes the form of a roguelike, meaning that elements are randomised — in this case, the layout of specific areas of the Rescue Team world.

For those that want to sample it for themselves, a downloadable demo version is available from the Nintendo eShop right away. — AFP-Relaxnews