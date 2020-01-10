Pokemon Home to launch February 2020

Pokemon Home is to replace the legacy Pokemon Direct Link service. — Picture courtesy of The Pokemon Company / Nintendo

TOKYO, Jan 10 — For fans of the latest Pokémon games, a new level of online functionality will arrive in February.

The Pokémon franchise’s cloud saving, creature transfer, and online tournament system Pokémon Home will be launching in February 2020, Nintendo announced during its January 9 Pokémon Direct video.

Precise timing for the launch of Pokémon Home is yet to be disclosed.

However, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have previously advised that outgoing service Pokémon Global Link will be retired on February 24.

Pokémon Home will allow players to transfer creatures from the Switch’s two entry-level Pikachu— and Eevee-branded Pokémon: Let’s Go games, or from Pokémon Bank, and into Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.

Like Pokémon Bank, Pokémon Home is to be a paid service. Again, details regarding this aspect of Pokémon Home are to be announced. — AFP-Relaxnews