‘Final Fantasy XV’ going MMO through mobile edition

The original ‘Final Fantasy XV’ (pictured) was a single-player game with strong themes of friendship and teamwork. — Picture courtesy of Square Enix

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 10 ­— The lavish role-playing adventure is becoming a massively multiplayer game for its next mobile spin-off.

First released in 2016, console and computer game Final Fantasy XV has alread gone through a couple of conversions for mobile players.

Where Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition dialed up the cuteness and narrowed down focus to a more linear experience, the upcoming Final Fantasy XV Mobile is taking things in the opposite direction.

In fact, at first glance it might have just as much in common with 2013’s Final Fantasy XIV, given its massively multiplayer ambitions.

It’s setting and some of its characters will overlap with those of Final Fantasy XV, with simple touch interaction and large-scale multiplayer hallmarks of its intended design.

At the same time, the mention of Final Fantasy XV Mobile inhabiting a parallel world gives some room for creative license regarding the original game’s material, and this mobile adaptation is set to introduce some new areas for players to explore.

Franchise publisher Square Enix is working with South Korean developer JSC Games, which previously assisted on Final Fantasy XIV, Dragon Quest XI, and a number of other Square Enix titles, alongside Chinese developer and publisher Gaea Mobile.

Final Fantasy XV Mobile is currently expected to debut in China first before being made available on a wider basis.

A first trailer is anticipated for the first half of 2020, which should bring some measure of detail to the game’s MMO scope, while a firm release date is yet to be announced, per reporting from Korea’s Inven. ­— AFP-Relaxnews