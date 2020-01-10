Chrome update lets users reduce number of invasive notification requests

Chrome gives users more power to control browser interface notifications. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 10 — To reduce the number of interruptions users face during workflow while browsing the web, Chrome will be giving them the ability to mute distracting notifications in the latest version of the web browser.

On Tuesday, a post was published on Chrome’s official blog stating that the invasive alerts for unsolicited permissions requests will be quieted.

These pop-up notification requests have been a source of distraction for a great deal of people, and as a result, Chrome has amassed an abundance of interface complaints because of them.

The next version of the browser, Chrome 80, will allow users to lessen the invasiveness of these prompts or completely eliminate them.

More subtle alerts can be either opted-into within the browser settings, or Chrome will automatically activate them by default if you have a history of blocking the notifications.

Websites with a low rate of permission acceptances will automatically have these alerts quieted.

Users will be able to select what the notification interface looks like or disactivate them automatically as of Tuesday.

This control is available now on both the web and mobile versions of Chrome 80. — AFP-Relaxnews