Realme Buds Air and Realme 5i arriving in Malaysia next week

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Realme Malaysia is launching two new products on the 14th January 2020. This consists of the Realme 5i budget smartphone and the Buds Air, its affordable AirPods clone that supports wireless charging.

Realme 5i

The Realme 5i is essentially a cheaper variant of the current Realme 5. The notable differences are the rear panel design and its 8MP selfie camera. The rest of the hardware remains unchanged as it features a 6.5″ HD+ IPS display and it runs on a Snapdragon 665 processor. Since this is a budget device, it is likely to be offered with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and with up to 64GB of storage.

For imaging, the Realme 5i still retains a quad-camera setup consisting of a 12MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and another 2MP camera for portrait effects. Powering the device is still a large 5,000mAh battery that charges via microUSB.

Realme Buds Air

If you’re looking for a pair of affordable true wireless earphones, there’s also the Realme Buds Air. It looks like a pair of AirPods but you can get it in multiple colour options including Black and Yellow.

On a full charge, it has 3 hours of music playback and you can get up to 17 hours of listening time with the charging case which supports wireless charging. For gaming, the Buds Air has a gaming mode which cuts down latency to 119.3ms. The earphones also support Google Fair Pair which allows you to pair seamlessly. In India, it is priced at INR 3,999 which is about RM233. — SoyaCincau