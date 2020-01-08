Withings’ new watch can detect atrial fibrillation and sleep apnoea

Prices for the Withings ScanWatch will start at US$249 (RM1,024). — Picture courtesy of Withings

LAS VEGAS, Jan 8 — At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which runs January 7-10 in the US city of Las Vegas, Withings has presented the ScanWatch, a first-of-its-kind smart device that can detect atrial fibrillation and sleep apnoea.

Developed in collaboration with cardiologists and sleep experts, ScanWatch is the first watch of its kind. Equipped with dedicated sensors, it is able to detect atrial fibrillation, which is the most common form of cardiac arrhythmia, and sleep apnoea. It can also notify users in the event of an irregular heartbeat during the night. However, the product, which is currently undergoing CE medical certification, is not yet on the market.

Every morning, ScanWatch users will be able to get an accurate medical report of their night. It is estimated that between 2.7 and 6.1 million people in the USA are affected by atrial fibrillation, which increases the risk of stroke. For its part, sleep apnoea is estimated to affect 22 million people in the US.

As if that wasn’t enough, the new device, which is equipped with electrodes positioned on its bezel and case, can also record an electrocardiogram and measure oxygen saturation in the blood with a dedicated SPO2 sensor. As for the watch itself, it has a sapphire crystal and a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 30 days.

The Withings ScanWatch is expected to go on sale in the United States and Europe in the second quarter of 2020. Prices will range from US$249 (RM1,024) for the 38mm model to US$299 for the 42mm model, “pending CE and FDA clearance”.

Back in 2019, Withings already caused a stir at the CES, when it presented a blood pressure monitor that also functioned as a stethoscope and an electrocardiogram. The device went on sale in stores a few months later.

French consumer electronics company Withings offers a wide range of health monitoring products, which includes smartwatches, scales, thermometers and sleep trackers. — AFP-Relaxnews