The PlayStation 5 logo makes only one change (VIDEO)

A YouTube screenshot of Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan presenting the PS5 logo at CES 2020.

LAS VEGAS, Jan 8 ― Sony isn't ready to unveil the PlayStation 5 just yet, instead limiting itself to a logo reveal accompanied by a rundown of the PlayStation 4's achievements, suggesting that a similar level of success is on its way.

The PlayStation 4 is now the second best-selling home console of all time, Sony Interactive Entertainment's President and CEO announced during Sony's CES 2020 presentation on January 6.

Some 106 million PlayStation 4 systems have been sold to consumers, Jim Ryan noted, as have 1.15 billion PlayStation 4 games.

First released in 2013, these most recent sales figures put the PS4 ahead of the Nintendo Wii (101.6m) and the original PlayStation (102.5m).

The PlayStation 2 remains the world's best-selling console, having shipped 155 million unit sales between the year 2000, when it was introduced, and 2012, when Sony wound down manufacturing.

(Sticking to the home console format allowed Ryan to omit mention of the Nintendo Game Boy line, 118.7m, and the Nintendo DS, 154m.)

The company offered two additional measures of engagement, citing 103 million monthly active users and 38.8m subscribers to combined online service and loyalty programme PlayStation Plus.

At CES 2020, Ryan used Sony's keynote to emphasise continuity between the current PlayStation 4 and Holiday 2020's PlayStation 5 by way of a logo treatment that is nearly identical to its predecessor ― only the number has changed.

Ryan also reiterated some PS5 hardware features revealed over the course of the last year: 3D audio sound, haptic force feedback and adaptive triggers, internal storage on an ultra-high speed solid state drive, hardware-based ray tracing, and an Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive.

Both Sony and console manufacturing rival Microsoft have new consoles releasing towards the end of 2020.

Unlike Microsoft, which unveiled the Xbox Series X's distinctive cuboid design in December 2019, Sony has kept the PlayStation 5 under wraps for now. ― AFP-Relaxnews