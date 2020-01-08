PopSockets launches a wireless charging pad that accommodates devices with grips

PopSockets has unveiled the PopPower Home wireless charging pad. ― Picture courtesy of PopSockets via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 8 ― PopSockets has announced the PopPower Home, a wireless charger the allows owners to charge their smartphones without taking off its PopGrip.

Yesterday, PopSockets, the brand behind the popular pop-out smartphone grips PopGrips, announced the PopPower Home, a Qi-enabled wireless charging pad with a divot in the centre so owners don't need to remove the grip before charging the device ― that is, unless they're using a metal socket.

Other PopGrips containing atypical materials like lip gloss are also not compatible with the charger. Furthermore, this type of charging could demagnetise credit cards, so PopWallets and PopWallets+ should be removed before the phone is placed on the pad.

Nevertheless, the charging mat is compatible with Samsung and Apple smartphones as well as Apple AirPods. As the pad has a diameter just over 10 centimetres, it appears only one device can be charged at a time.

The PopPower Home went on sale today for US$60 (RM246.60) and is available exclusively online. ― AFP-Relaxnews