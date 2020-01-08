New release: 'Rugby League Team Manager 3' tackles Early Access (VIDEO)

Local rivals face off in a pre-release build of 'Rugby League Team Manager 3.' ― Picture courtesy of Alternative Software Ltd via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 8 ― With northern and southern hemispheres starting up new Rugby League seasons over the next few months, Rugby League Team Manager 3 is getting a headstart with an Early Access release on PC from January 7, 2020.

A new game engine, new graphics and animation, and a redesigned user interface lead the charge for Rugby League Manager 3 as it makes its debut this week.

The sports club sim is the third such League management title from the UK's Alternative Software, set up a short drive away from the Castleford Tigers Super League team, and with three such lines in its locker -- one for Rugby Union and another series focused primarily on match-day action.

With club teams in the northern and southern hemispheres preparing for the start of new league seasons over the next few months (Super League XXV starts January 30, Australian and New Zealand seasons begin in March), Alternative is also giving Rugby League Manager 3 a run-out from January 7, with full release planned for early February.

Building on the franchise's feature set of club training, scouting, financial budgets and facilities management, Rugby League Manager 3 is adding in new manager archetypes and styles, plus enhanced transfer negotiations and on-field tactics.

The studio is also expecting to implement more basic and advanced moves for club team players during the Early Access phase. ― AFP-Relaxnews