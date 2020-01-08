Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G appears to be coming to Malaysia soon

According to the SIRIM listing, the Mate 30 Pro 5G which carries the model number LIO-N29 has been certified for 5G usage using the 700MHz, 3500MHz and 3700MHz spectrum bands. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 ― 5G rollout is expected to begin in Malaysia in 2020. Before the 5G spectrum is ready, it seems that Huawei is eager to bring its 5G smartphones to our local market. The 5G version of its flagship Mate 30 series was recently spotted on our SIRIM database.

According to the SIRIM listing, the Mate 30 Pro 5G which carries the model number LIO-N29 has been certified for 5G usage using the 700MHz, 3500MHz and 3700MHz spectrum bands. Compared to the current Huawei Mate 30, the 5G version of the device runs on a Kirin 990 5G SoC which is based on a more efficient 7nm +EUV process, has a higher clocked middle-core for the CPU and a more powerful dual-core NPU for better AI-oriented processing.

The rest of the phone remains unchanged. The Mate 30 Pro 5G still gets a 6.53” OLED display, a quad-camera setup that consists of two 40MP sensors and a huge 4,500mAh battery which supports 40W SuperCharge fast charging.

What’s even more interesting is that a Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G billboard was spotted at Subang Jaya by Lowyat.net. The artwork shows the vegan leather edition in orange. This tells us that Huawei Malaysia is making its 5G devices available for the local market very soon but you probably won’t be able to use it until the end of this year where 5G is available.

It is worth pointing out that Vivo was the first to commercially launch a 5G smartphone in Malaysia with the NEX 3 5G. However, the NEX 3 5G is only compatible with 5G NSA networks while Huawei devices can support dual-mode 5G (SA and NSA). ― SoyaCincau