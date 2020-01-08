CES 2020: The Google Assistant gets even smarter

Google is giving CES visitors a sneak peek as to how the Assistant will evolve. — AFP pic NEW YORK, Jan 8 — On opening day of the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, Google announced that the Assistant will soon be able to assist users even more in the home, in the car, and on the go.

Yesterday, the first official day of CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Google gave visitors a peek at new features that are rolling out to the Assistant now and over the course of this year.

To make using the Google Assistant around the home easier, users will automatically be prompted to connect their new smart devices with their voice assistant within the Home App. Later this year, the company will launch a tool called Scheduled Actions which will allow users to pick a time for the Assistant to activate or deactivate a particular device; for example, Google says that users can request, “Hey Google, run the coffee maker at 6 am.”

For those with Smart speakers and displays used by multiple people, the company will soon roll out a “households notes” feature which lets digital sticky notes be shared among household members on a communal screen. Such notes can be created with the Assistant by just saying something like “Hey Google, leave a note that says I already fed Max breakfast.”

At CES, the company previewed an upcoming experience in the works that would allow the Assistant to read long-form content like blog posts or news articles in a natural way with expressive tones. Additionally, Google announced new voice actions available now that let you “tell the Assistant to forget what it heard if an unintended activation occurs.”

As smart technology continues to make inroads into homes and offices, Google has indicated that in addition to more top brands working with the Assistant, the tech will also be integrated into more TVs, speakers, and cars. — AFP-Relaxnews



