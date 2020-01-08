Asus ROG presents two new powerhouse laptops for gamers

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and its LED-covered lid. — Picture courtesy of Asus TAIPEI, Jan 8 — Developed by the Republic of Gamers (ROG) department at Asus, the new ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 have debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which will run in Las Vegas until January 10, 2020.

Asus has taken advantage of the CES to unveil two new gaming laptops. Both of the new devices sport classic ultrabook looks, which are a far cry from the thick and heavy machines of just a few years ago.

Presented by Asus as the most powerful laptop on the market, the ROG Zephyrus G14 offers gamers a choice between a HD panel with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate or a WQHD 2560×1440 resolution display. In either case, the laptop will remain relatively compact, weighing in at 1.6 kg and with a thickness of just 17.9 mm.

Like all the laptops prepared by ROG, the Zephyrus G14 can be configured to meet the needs of future users. In this model, Asus is offering an AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile processor in combination with an NVIDIA Geforce graphics card of up to RTX 2060. The computer can accommodate up to 32 GB RAM and 1 TB of storage space (SSD).

Note that it will be possible to opt for a machine with an anime matrix of more than 1,000 LEDs on the lid that can display user-defined visuals or animations.

For its part, the ROG Zephyrus G15 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD panel with a refresh rate of 240 Hz. It ships with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 4800 HS processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or GTX 1660 graphics card. Like its smaller sibling, it too can accommodate up to 32 GB RAM and 1 TB of storage space (SSD).

Both of these new computers, which are WiFi 6 compatible, will offer users improved wireless connectivity. They are set to be on sale Q1/Q2 of this year. — AFP-Relaxnews