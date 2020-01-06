Samsung announces Galaxy S20 and Fold 2 launch in Feb

Based on the recent renders by reliable leakster @onleaks, the new Galaxy S20 series will feature a huge rectangular camera bump and it doesn’t look like it will feature a heart rate sensor at the rear. — Picture via Twitter/onleaks

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Shortly after the teaser video was leaked, Samsung has officially announced its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event where its latest flagship smartphones will be revealed.

This will include the Samsung Galaxy S20 series as well as a new Galaxy Fold model.

The event will be taking place in San Francisco at 11am on 11th February 2020. That’s 3.00am February 12. 2020 for Malaysian Time.

As usual, the event will be streamed live and you can watch it on Samsung’s website and on their YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Instead of the Galaxy S11, Samsung is expected to skip several numbers to S20 to mark the new decade. From what we know so far, there will be three models but there’s no “e” model for the S20.

The base model will be called the Galaxy S20 with a purported 6.2″ display and the next size is the Galaxy S20+ with a 6.7″ screen.

For the biggest model, it is speculated to come with a massive 6.9″ display and it isn’t clear if it’s going to be called the Galaxy S20 Ultra or something else.

Based on the recent renders by reliable leakster @onleaks, the new Galaxy S20 series will feature a huge rectangular camera bump and it doesn’t look like it will feature a heart rate sensor at the rear.

Following the footsteps of the Galaxy Note 10 series, you’ll get a dual-curved screen and a punch-hole that’s aligned to the middle. — SoyaCincau