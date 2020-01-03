Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might get a feature that’s better than any phone

Previously rumoured as Tilt OIS, the feature is said to be marketed as Super Steady OIS. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Within the next couple of weeks, Samsung is expected to launch two “budget” devices under the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series.

For the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, it appears that the device will get a brand new OIS stabilisation feature which is said to be better than any current flagship smartphone.

Prolific leakster Ice Universe has shared this discovery via Twitter and it has been supported by serial leakster @OnLeaks. Previously rumoured as Tilt OIS, the feature is said to be marketed as Super Steady OIS.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will use an unprecedented OIS stabilization technology on a phone, even better than any current flagship phone. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 2, 2020

We don’t have the full details on how it works but it seems to be a combination of OIS and EIS. Perhaps, there’s also a new hardware feature that’s developed by Samsung’s semiconductor arm.

In terms of the camera array, the S10 Lite will feature a triple-camera setup that’s housed on a huge rectangular camera bump.

This is becoming a trend for 2020. The device is speculated to come with a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5MP camera which is likely used for depth effects.

Similar to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, it will get a 6.7″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a punch-hole camera. However, the S10 Lite is rumoured to run on a Snapdragon 855 processor which is probably good news for those that a Qualcomm powered Samsung flagship.

With CES 2020 happening next week, there’s a possibility that both the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite will be announced during the annual tech expo.

According to the Korean Herald, these two devices will be heading for emerging markets and it isn’t clear if they will be coming to Malaysia. — SoyaCincau