PC download charts: Sales bring ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’, ‘Star Wars Jedi’, ‘The Witcher 3’ to the fore

‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,’ one of the year’s best action games, coincided with the release of a new ‘Star Wars’ movie. ― Picture courtesy of Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts/Lucasfilm via AFP

NEW YORK, Dec 28 ― Wild West open world adventure Red Dead Redemption 2 maintains its momentum with an end-of-year sale reduction, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order remains popular across several stores as the latest Star Wars movie debuts in cinemas, and The Witcher 3 rises again as a TV series launches on Netflix.

Toasted as one of 2018’s games of the year on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with an online mode that sees players group up and fulfil outlaw missions together, Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on PC in November 2019, then through traditionally dominant storefront Steam in early December.

After the Steam store began a two-week end-of-year sale on December 19, Red Dead Redemption 2 regained its position as the service’s best-selling PC title according to a weekly chart compiled December 22. On the Epic Games Store ― operated by the company behind multiplatform hit Fortnite ― where Red Dead Redemption 2 launched before Steam, it was kept off the top spot by outlandish shooter Borderlands 3, an Epic exclusive until April 2020.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, released simultaneously across PS4, XBO and PC in November, tells a new story set within the Star Wars universe, taking place between the prequel trilogy of movies ― The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith ― and the current one, which started with The Force Awakens, continued through The Last Jedi and ends with The Rise of Skywalker, which debuted the week of December 20, 2019.

Come December 27, the action game is at fourth place on Steam, first on the Humble store (an authorized game code reseller for Steam and other storefronts), and third on 2019’s noisiest Steam rival, the Epic Games Store.

Over on GOG, an all-inclusive edition of The Witcher 3 is the site’s most popular sale pick.

The medieval fantasy adventure is made by the store’s sibling studio, CD Projekt Red. After four years of availability, it’s still considered a genre highpoint and one of the best role-playing games of all time.

In addition, Netflix has just released a new series based on the same source material, further raising the franchise’s profile, with Henry Cavill in the lead role.

The game’s legacy is one reason why studio successor Cyberpunk 2077 is so highly anticipated. The April 2020 release is set in a cyberpunk future and features John Wick and The Matrix lead Keanu Reeves in a significant supporting role.

Steam* (steampowered.com)

1. Red Dead Redemption 2

2. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

3. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

4. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Oder

5. GTFO

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

Epic Game Store (epicgames.com/store)

1. Borderlands 3

2. Red Dead Redemption 2

3. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

4. Mechwarrior 5

5. Control

Humble (humblebundle.com/store)

1. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

2. The Outer Worlds

3. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

4. Red Dead Redemption 2

5. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne ― Digital Deluxe

GOG (gog.com)

1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ― Game of the Year edition

2. Cyberpunk 2077

3. Disco Elysium

4. Ultimate RED Collection (Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher franchise)

5. Blade Runner ― AFP-Relaxnews