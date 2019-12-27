‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ demo expected, according to PSN tracking website

'Final Fantasy VII Remake' is targeting release on March 3, 2020, with a taster demo now expected beforehand. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 27 — A trial edition of 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake is expected to be made available on the PlayStation Network in the near future, after a tracking site noticed updates to the store’s backend.

Network statistics tracker Gamstat has logged a new entry called Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo, prepared for distribution across PSN’s worldwide regional stores — America, Asia, Europe and Japan.

There is no release date associated with the Store demo, nor much in the way of details regarding its content, save for a file size of around 10GB.

A playable demo had been shown at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo. It’s not yet clear whether the PSN demo is the same, a variation, or a different slice taken from the final game.

Either way, players will have a chance to try out part of the game on their own terms, while data miners will be given the opportunity to look for secrets hidden by developer Square Enix, whether accidentally or on purpose.

First released in 1997, Final Fantasy VII was received as a step change in role-playing game convention (and, afterwards, player expectations) for the quality of its graphics, sound, characters and storytelling.

It has long been associated with a potential remake, prompted by Sony Interactive Entertainment’s use of a cinematic cutscene to demonstrate the PlayStation 3 in 2005; even so, the project was not officially announced until 2015.

Approaching release, the remake project is expected to span several game releases, with March 2020’s debut comprising only the first, expanded part of 1997’s Final Fantasy VII.

Although announced for and promoted in partnership with PlayStation, Final Fantasy VII Remake is then expected to arrive on other platforms from 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews