Samsung said to be planning a new folding-screen smartphone, but this time it’s a clamshell...

In the fall of 2019, Samsung unveiled an all-new form factor (on the right) for a folding screen smartphone. ― Picture courtesy of Samsung via AFP

NEW YORK, Dec 20 ― A whole series of photos supposedly showing Samsung’s future folding screen smartphone have appeared on the Chinese social network Weibo. What is perhaps still only a prototype has a form factor that is similar to the one unveiled by the South Korean manufacturer at the Samsung Developer Conference in October 2019.

The images show a clamshell smartphone, along the lines of what Samsung presented two months ago, but also similar to the brand new Motorola Razr. In any case, it is very different to the Galaxy Fold, the brand’s first ever foldable-screen model, which is more like a small tablet that folds in half.

Note that the smartphone in the leaked pictures has no logo and could very well be a working prototype. Once fully opened, it should offer a screen of about 6.9 inches in 22/9 format. It does not have a notch but a “punch-hole” front camera. However, no technical specifications have filtered through for the moment.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, this new model folds vertically. Although it may be a little smaller, it is similar in aspect to the Motorola Razr, which is due to go on pre-order in the US on December 26 and will be in store January 9 for US$1,500 (RM6,211), a Verizon exclusive.

Samsung will likely present this new folding-screen model in February 2020, probably at the same time as the Galaxy S11. It should also be a bit cheaper than the Galaxy Fold, which is priced from US$1,980. ― AFP-Relaxnews