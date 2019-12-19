Realme X2 Pro Master Edition will only be sold at Comic Fiesta 2019: What makes it so special? (VIDEO)

The Master Editon will carry the same RM2,399 price tag as the regular version. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Realme X2 Pro is an impressive flagship smartphone that could put the OnePlus 7T to shame. Not only it has top-end flagship specs and a quad-camera setup, the device even features a display with a fluid 90Hz refresh rate. If the standard X2 Pro is too mainstream, the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition will be available in Malaysia this coming weekend exclusively at Comic Fiesta 2019.

The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition is very limited with just 50 units for the Malaysian market. The device will be available on the 21st and 22nd December 2019 at the Realme booth (A003) at Comic Fiesta that’s held in Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

In terms of configuration, the Master Edition is available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. What makes it unique is its Red Brick back. The rear panel has a nice frosted glass that’s layered with a unique texture. In addition, each unit carries the signature of designer Naoto Fukasawa. This is the same designer that was involved with the Realme X Onion and Garlic editions in China.

The Master Edition still retains the best bits of the X2 Pro. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and it uses UFS 3.0 storage for uncompromised performance. The front has a 6.5″ Full HD+ 90Hz screen that comes with a 16MP selfie camera on the notch. For the rear, you’ll get a 64MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Keeping the lights on is a generous 4,000mAh battery that supports an impressive 50W SuperVOOC fast charging via USB-C. And yes, it still comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack which is very rare for a new flagship smartphone in 2019.

What’s impressive is the price. The Master Editon will carry the same RM2,399 price tag as the regular version. Furthermore, you get a sense of exclusivity as there are only 50 units for the Malaysian market. If you’re interested, just head to Comic Fiesta this coming weekend. — SoyaCincau