Honor 8S: Honor Malaysia’s new sub-RM400 smartphone

Honor 8S runs on a MediaTek MT6761 processor with 2GB of RAM and it has 32GB of internal storage. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Honor Malaysia has quietly released the Honor 8S, its new entry-level smartphone. It’s more affordable than the Honor 8C with a retail price tag of RM399 but you probably would want to look elsewhere if you’re looking for better value for money.

The device comes with a 5.71″ FullView display that pushes a modest HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it runs on a MediaTek MT6761 processor with 2GB of RAM and it has 32GB of internal storage. If you need to expand further, you can add a microSD card up to 512GB capacity via its dedicated slot.

For imaging, the Honor 8S comes with a single 13MP rear camera while the front comes with a 5MP selfie camera. There’s no fingerprint sensor, however, it does support Face Unlock for instant unlocking. Powering the device is a rather small 3,020mAh battery that charges via microUSB.

For imaging, the Honor 8S comes with a single 13MP rear camera while the front comes with a 5MP selfie camera. There’s no fingerprint sensor, however, it does support Face Unlock for instant unlocking. Powering the device is a rather small 3,020mAh battery that charges via microUSB.

If you’re interested, the device is now available at Honor Experience Stores and it comes in Black or Blue. You can also get it online via Lazada.

For RM399, the specs are quite mediocre compared to other budget options. If you want an Honor device, the Honor 8C would be a better buy as it comes with a larger 6.26″ display, a more powerful Snapdragon 632 processor and a larger 4,000mAh battery. On Shopee, the Honor 8C is currently going for RM449. — SoyaCincau