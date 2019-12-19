Everything you need to know about: The Honor Magic Watch 2

The 46mm version in Charcoal Black will be available starting 20 December 2019 while the other variants will be released at a later date. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Honor Magic Watch 2 has officially landed in Malaysia and it comes with a long lasting two-week battery life. This is the successor to the Honor Watch Magic and the device is identical to Huawei Watch GT2.

The Magic Watch 2 is available in three options and below is the official Malaysian pricing:

42mm Agate Black/Sakura Gold – N/A

46mm Charcoal Black – RM699

46mm Flax Brown – RM749

The 46mm version in Charcoal Black will be available starting 20 December 2019 while the other variants will be released at a later date. It will be available on hihonor.com/my, Honor Experience Stores and Honor Official Store on Shopee.

The Honor Watch Magic 2 46mm version comes with a 1.39″ touch-screen AMOLED display and it offers a 14-days battery on a single charge. Meanwhile, the smaller 42mm variant get a smaller 1.2″ display but the battery life is shorter with up to 7-days on a single charge. Apart from the display size and battery capacity, the 46mm wearable also comes with built-in speakerphone and mic which allows you to make and receive calls from your wrist.

Similar to the Huawei Watch GT2, it is powered by a Kirin A1 chipset that supports Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-frequency GPS. It also water resistance up to 50 metres and it is also capable of tracking your swim activities. There’s also a built-in heart-rate sensor as well as built-in sleep and stress monitoring features.

In terms of design, there are subtle design tweaks to make it look more “youthful” than the Huawei version. The watchfaces are also different and it also gets a Virtual Pacesetter feature which lets you stay in pace with your pre-set target time.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you can check out our first impressions which includes a quick side by side comparison with the Huawei Watch GT 2. — SoyaCincau