Xbox Series X: New console shape revealed, names teased

The Xbox Series X has plenty of surface area for eye-catching stickers. — Picture courtesy of Microsoft / Xbox Game Studios

SAN FRANCISCO, De 14 — The next line of Xbox games consoles will be called Xbox Series X, per the Microsoft division’s reveal video, which shows the console in the form of a rectangular column, while new game Senua’s Saga: Hellblade is the series’ first announced title; Forza and Halo were referred to if not named.

Visual and audio showcase Senua’s Saga: Hellblade is the first game to have been announced specifically for the new Xbox.

The Forza Motorsport and Halo series are alluded to in the console’s concept trailer; Forza Motorsport 8 and Halo Infinite are expected in 2020.

By naming its late 2020 console Xbox Series X, the Microsoft video game division has all but confirmed that its next line of consoles will continue the iterative release process established by mobile manufacturers and adopted by the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The 2013 Xbox One led to the Xbox One S, an All Digital Edition and the more powerful Xbox One X, while the original PlayStation 4 was replaced by a slimmer PlayStation 4 and a PS4 Pro.

Current industry rumors have suggested that the Xbox Series X will launch as two distinct models from the outset.

It’s a working theory supported by the Series X nomenclature, which leaves room for specific model names.

For now, the Xbox Series X’s launch models are understood to have been codenamed Anaconda, for the more powerful version, and Lockhart, for the less powerful but still capable box.

Both are being prepared to integrate Xbox’s game subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and its upcoming streaming service, Project xCloud.

Xbox Series X had previously been known as Project Scarlett.

It shares some of its visual language with the current Xbox One line, while changing form factor from a flat rectangular prism to a vertical or horizontal rectangular cuboid, depending on orientation.

The console will also ship with a new Xbox Wireless Controller, which incorporates a Share button for screenshots and game clips.

Meanwhile, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced, but not yet shown, a PlayStation 5 for late 2020.

As with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One generation, the PS5 and XSX are expected to conform to largely similar hardware specifications, differentiating themselves on associated services, exclusives, and proprietary technologies.

For example, while targeting 4K resolution visuals shown at 60 frames per second, with 8K and 120FPS a possibility (though not necessarily at the same time), Xbox Series X will make use of a patented Variable Rate Sharing technology.

Like the PS5, XSX is to rely on a new graphics chip supplied by manufacturing partner AMD, as well as a solid-state hard drive designed to effectively eliminate loading times. — AFP-Relaxnews