Realme 5s packs 48MP camera and 5,000mAh battery for under RM800

In Malaysia, the Realme 5s is officially priced at RM799 and it comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The Realme 5 series has just gotten a new update with the arrival of the Realme 5s. Essentially, it is identical to the current Realme 5 but it gets a higher resolution 48MP camera from Samsung.

In Malaysia, the Realme 5s is officially priced at RM799 and it comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The first sale is happening on Shopee at 2PM on 19th December 2019. As a promo, they are bundling 5 phone cases and a pair of Realme Buds 2 for free. The device is available in two colours – red and blue.

The 5s still comes with a 6.5″ HD+ IPS display and it runs on a Snapdragon 665 processor. There’s a tiny notch on the screen that houses a 13MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

Over at the rear, there’s a quad-camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Apart from the 48MP f/1.8 main shooter, it also has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP portrait camera and a 2MP macro shooter.

Powering the device is a large 5,000mAh battery that still charges via microUSB. It doesn’t support VOOC fast charging and settles for a standard 10W power brick. It is worth pointing out that the Realme 5s is priced the same as the Realme 5 with 128GB of storage at the time of launch. During the 12.12 sale, the Realme 5 128GB is going for as low as RM649. — SoyaCincau