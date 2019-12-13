Honor Magic Watch 2 to hit Malaysia next week

The Honor Magic Watch 2 was introduced in China last month. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The Honor is introducing its Magic Watch 2 in Malaysia very soon. They have sent out invites for the local launch event that’s taking place on 18th December 2019.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 was introduced in China last month alongside the new Honor View 30 series. It is available in two sizes – a large 46mm variant with a 1.39″ display, 14-days battery life with built-in mic and speakers, while the 42mm version has a smaller 1.2″ display.

The watches has 15 fitness modes and a host of healthcare monitoring features. Utilising Huawei’s TrueSleep 2.0 technology, it can track sleeping disorders along with 24/7 heart rate monitoring. There’s also a water resistance rating of 5ATM (up to 50 metres) and you can also use it to track your swimming activities.

On top of that, it also supports offline music playback via MP3 with its onboard 4GB of storage. The device runs on Lite OS which is similar to the Huawei Watch GT2. In terms of pricing, the Magic Watch 2 in China is priced from CNY1,099 (about RM649) for the 42mm version and CNY1,199 (about RM708) for the 46mm variant. As a comparison, the first-gen Honor Watch Magic was released in Malaysia with a retail price tag of RM599. — SoyaCincau