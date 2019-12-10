Huawei P30 Pro 512GB going for as low as RM12 on 12.12

Beginning 12am on 12.12, Huawei is offering its Huawei Mate 20 (RRP: RM2,099) for only RM1,212 while the Huawei Nova 4e (RRP: RM949) is going for RM749. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― Huawei is throwing a number of interesting promos for the upcoming 12.12 sale. Apart from the usual discounts, Huawei is also offering RM12 flash sales for selected devices including the P30 Pro top-spec model.

12.12. must-buy promo

Beginning 12am on 12.12, Huawei is offering its Huawei Mate 20 (RRP: RM2,099) for only RM1,212 while the Huawei Nova 4e (RRP: RM949) is going for RM749. If you’re looking a tablet, the MediaPad T5 is going for RM599 instead of its usual price of RM899.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Watch GT (RRP: RM799) will be offered for RM399 while the Huawei Band 4 (RRP: RM89) fitness band is going for RM89. This promo is valid while stocks last.

Voucher promo

If you missed that, you can get extra savings up to RM200 with the voucher promo. You can collect the vouchers from now until 11th December on Lazada and Huawei Online Store.

With the voucher, you can get the Huawei P30 Pro for RM2,799 plus a Huawei Freelace for free. The standard P30 can be yours for only RM1,799 and Huawei is bundling a free Huawei AM61 Bluetooth earphone. Meanwhile, the Huawei M5 Lite will be going for RM1,099 and you’ll get a foldable keyboard for free.

Flash deals

If you have quick reflexes, you can get a Huawei P30 Pro 512GB (RRP: RM3,899), the Huawei Backup Storage (RRP: RM599) or the Huawei Freebuds Lite (RRP: 559) for only RM12 during the flash sale. It’s happening from 12am on 12th December 2019 and stocks are very limited.

If you’re looking for a router, the Huawei WiFi WS5200 Router (RRP: 169) is going for only RM99 at 12pm daily from December 5 to 11.

RM12 deal for accessories

That’s not all, Huawei is also offer RM12 deals for a variety of accessories on their online stores on 12.12. This includes flip covers, Bluetooth speakers, cables, Quickcharge car chargers, wireless chargers and selfie sticks. ― SoyaCincau