This week’s new game picks: ‘Tools Up!’, ‘Arise’, ‘Darksiders Genesis,’ ‘Toripon,’ ‘Queen’s Wish’, ‘Phoenix Point’

'Tools Up!' makes skin-of-the-pants painting and decorating a frantic multiplayer pursuit. — Picture courtesy of All In Games

NEW YORK, Dec 7 — Renovate apartments in record time with Tools Up!, reminisce on a life’s full journey in Arise: A Simple Story and save the world as two Horsemen of the Apocalypse in Darksiders Genesis; tweet and Tweet in bird photography frolick Toripon, rebuild a kingdom in Queen’s Wish: The Conqueror and thread together a survival network one battle at a time in Phoenix Point.

Tools Up!

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC (Steam)



Get together with up to four pals and renovate a series of apartments from top to bottom before time runs out. Unlockable characters, hectic gameplay, split specialities and some risky acrobatics thrown in for good measure.

Arise: A Simple Story

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC (Epic Games Store)



Take an old man on a strange afterlife journey, retrieving and reliving his memories, causing seasons to change in a moment in order to continue onward through joy and sorrow.

Darksiders Genesis

Windows PC (Steam, GOG) and Stadia



Myths-and-legends franchise Darksiders switches genres and transforms into an action role-playing game (like Diablo or Path of Exile), sending two of the four Horsemen of the Apocalypse on a mission to confound Lucifer’s chaotic plans.

Toripon

Windows PC (Itch.io)



Take photos of over 40 breeds of cute birds and post them to a pretend social network or the real Twitter. Sweet and simple.

Queen’s Wish: The Conqueror

iPhone, iPad



Well-received role-playing epic with an old-school style in which you, as the heir to the throne, must prove yourself to the reigning queen: bring rebellious states back under the flag of the empire, using might in combat, cunning, and diplomatic means to do so while constructing fortresses and dealing with relatives at the same time. Debuted a little earlier in the year on Mac and PC.

Phoenix Point

PC (Epic Games Store)





Sci-fi, turn-based strategy set amid an earth-ravaging alien invasion that adds extreme weather conditions and a twist on managing soldiers’ physical and mental strength to the X-COM formula, from the creator of the X-COM franchise itself. — AFP-Relaxnews