This week's new game picks: 'FNaF' and 'Where the Water...' on console, 'Trover' for Switch, 'Planted' for free (VIDEO)

Find your way to potted safety in ‘Planted.’ — Picture courtesy of Pixel Collective Jestersheepy Itch Corp

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 29 — Four re-releases and one free game about an astronaut: modern horror classic Five Nights at Freddy’s lands on console while Escape the Ayuwoki continues its legacy with a full Steam release, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine travels from PC to console, Trover Saves the World on Switch after a PlayStation and PC debut earlier in the year, and Planted emerges from a game-making contest.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 1-4

Nintendo Switch, Xbox One from November 29; PlayStation 4 date to follow

The first four games from essential jump-scare series FNAF arrive on console five years after the hit franchise’s PC debut.

Trover Saves the Universe

Nintendo Switch from November 28; Xbox One from December 3

Get your dogs back from alien loon Glorkon with help from the odd-eyed Trover. Drops the VR modes of previously-released PS4 and PC versions. Similarities to the humour of Rick & Morty are non-coincidental given their shared parentage in Justin Roiland.

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine

PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One from November 29; PS4 in North America from December 2

Wander across a mythical 1930s Depression-Era USA, crossing paths and collecting stories from fellow characters. Well received by Steam players upon its 2018 debut as a computer game; voice talent includes The Walking Dead game actors and musician Sting.

Escape the Ayuwoki

Windows PC from November 25

A horror game experience that expands on a free download of the same name on itch.io, inspired by the online urban legend about a ghoulish creature that bears passing resemblance to pop star Michael Jackson. This full version omits the singer’s hallmark “hee hee.”

Planted

Windows PC, free via itch.io

Hurl your miniscule, spacesuited, seedling self from leaf to leaf across an alien planet in search of a good place to settle down. One of 461 entries to the weeklong Epic Mega Jam contest, all of which are available to view and play at this link. — AFP-Relaxnews