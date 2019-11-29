This concept for an iPhone app can turn your smartphone into an iPod Classic

The iPad Classic UI could be making a comeback as an app for iPhones. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 29 — Design student Elvin Hu tweeted a clip this week of an iPhone app he developed that turns your iPhone into an iPod Classic.

On Wednesday, Elvin Hu, a design student enrolled at Cooper Union college in New York, published a brief video of an app he created using Swift UI that turned his iPhone into an iPad Classic.

For those who have been missing the click wheel of the early 2000s and the album cover flow, or are just feeling nostalgic, this app resurrects that old-school Apple experience back to your fingertips.

Turned my iPhone into an iPod Classic with Click Wheel and Cover Flow with #SwiftUI pic.twitter.com/zVk5YJj0rh — Elvin 🏳️ 🌈 (@elvin_not_11) November 27, 2019

Like the original, the application brings back a dial that reacts by haptic feedback and makes the classic “click” sounds when scrolling. Based on the comments, Hu already has an enthusiastic audience that is interested in downloading and possibly purchasing such an app. Tony Fadell, the engineer known as “the father of the iPod,” retweeted the clip captioning it “nice throwback.”

According to Hu, however, this app is still a work in progress. Hu told The Verge that whether or not it gets officially released will depend on Apple and whether they approve it. If they don’t, Hu stated, he may still release it as an open source project.

In any case, the designer plans to have the software complete by the end of the year after which we’ll be able to see what is made of this piece of nostalgia. — AFP-Relaxnews