Honor View 30 Pro and 9X Pro will be available globally in Q1 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 ― Following the launch of the Honor V30 series in China, Honor has just revealed its global availability for its new flagship smartphone. For international markets including Malaysia, the top-of-the-line device will be marketed as the Honor View 30 Pro. This is Honor’s first 5G smartphone that supports both NSA and SA networks.

The Honor View 30 Pro that’s powered by Huawei’s top-of-the-line Kirin 990 5G chipset will be available outside of China in Q1 2020. Unlike the standard View 30, the Pro version uses a chipset that comes with integrated 5G modem. With dual-mode 5G support, the View 30 claims to be future proof as it supports more 5G bands compared to other handsets in the market. Although 5G isn’t available in Malaysia just yet, it will still work with existing 4G, 3G and 2G networks.

Honor has not revealed its global pricing just yet. In China, the base V30 Pro is priced from CNY 3,899 (about RM2,309) that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Due to restrictions from the US government, the View 30 Pro will be shipped with Huawei Mobile Services, similar to the Huawei Mate 30 series.

Apart from the View 30 Pro, Honor is also bringing its higher-spec variant of the Honor 9X Pro. It is based on the Honor 9X that was launched in China and it runs on a more powerful 7nm Kirin 810 chipset. The mid-range smartphone will be offered with up to 256GB of storage and it also comes with a 6.59” Full HD+ display. Availability wise, the Honor 9X Pro will be available outside of China beginning Q1 2020 and it will also run on Huawei Mobile Services

The current Honor 9X for global markets is currently running on a Kirin 710F processor and it comes with Google Mobile Services pre-installed. In Malaysia, the Honor 9X with 6GB RAM + 128GB of storage is currently priced at RM999. ― SoyaCincau