Emotions have been added to Alexa’s voice (VIDEO)

Amazon is trying to improve Alexa’s voice. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 28 — Amazon has presented two vocal functionalities that will help Alexa achieve a much more natural tone. For the moment, the new features are only available in English.

With Alexa Emotions, Amazon’s intelligent assistant can be configured to respond in a “happy/excited” or a “disappointed/empathetic” tone depending on the situation and the type of response required. At the same time, newly developed speaking styles can color speech provided by Alexa via a full range of compatible devices (most notably all of the Echo speakers line), making it more human and intuitive. For example, the news speaking style makes use of a voice and intonation (stresses and pauses etc.) that closely reflects a manner of speaking adopted by television and radio presenters.

For Amazon, the long-term objective is to facilitate dialogue between humans and its intelligent assistant. The more interaction there is the better Alexa performs. — AFP-Relaxnews