Weekly PC download charts: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’, ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’, ‘Sniper Ghost Warrior’

‘Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order,’ for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. — Picture courtesy of Respawn Entertainment Electronic Arts

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 26 — With Halo: The Master Chief Collection debuting on PC in a week’s time, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order remains top of the Steam chart for now, with Halo‘s fellow PC re-release Red Dead Redemption 2 leading on Humble and new release Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts ahead on GOG.

Set between Episode III and IV of the movie franchise, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order retains the number one position it had on Steam in the lead-up to release following a September 15 launch.

Also available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the single-player action adventure has enjoyed a good reception from reviewers and players, despite concessions to video game mechanics and a narrowing of force powers compared to the previous Star Wars Jedi title.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has been circling Steam’s best-seller spot for a similar period of time, arriving on PC after five years exclusivity to the Xbox One console.

The franchise collection will take the form of a staggered release, with 2010 prequel Halo: Reach arriving first on December 3.

Halo: Combat Evolved (2011’s 10-year anniversary edition), Halo 2 (2014 anniversary edition), Halo 3 (2007), Halo 3: ODST (2009) and Halo 4 (2012) follow in 2020.

Like Electronic Arts’ release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order through Steam rather than the Origin service, Halo: MCC also marks an end to Microsoft’s policy of keeping PC games exclusive to its own online ecosystem.

Top seller on the Humble Store is another PC re-release, wild west adventure Red Dead Redemption 2.

After debuting on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018, it’s been made available to purchase through the Epic Games Store, operated by the company behind enormous hit Fortnite, its approved affiliates (hence registering on the Humble chart) and through Google’s new game streaming service, Stadia.

Availability on Steam was telegraphed for some time in December 2019 after that earlier November 5 release.

Finally, stealth shooter Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts climbed to the top of the GOG chart in its debut week.

Retro style in-development action game Wrath: Aeon of Ruin also entered the top five upon its early access launch; story-led secret society mystery The Council was originally released on PC and console in 2018 but here marks its GOG store debut with a deep discount and a highly visible second-place appearance.

Steam* (steampowered.com)

1. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

2. Valve Index VR Kit

3. Football Manager 2020

4. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

5. Age of Empires II Definitive Edition

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

Humble (humblebundle.com/store)

1. Red Dead Redemption 2

2. The Outer Worlds

3. Age of Empires III: Complete Collection

4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

5. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm

GOG (gog.com)

1. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts

2. The Council

3. Cyberpunk 2077 (pre-order)

4. Wrath: Aeon of Ruin

5. Warcraft I & II Bundle