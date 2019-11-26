Honor’s Magic Watch 2 looks very familiar, doesn’t it?

The Honor Magic Watch 2 comes in two size variants: 46mm and 42mm. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Honor has just launched the Magic Watch 2 in Beijing, China, and not only does it look very familiar, but the specs seem to almost mirror another popular smartwatch from Huawei. Powered by the Kirin A1 chipset, the Magic Watch 2 comes in two size variants: 46mm and 42mm.

The larger 46mm variant has up to 14 days of battery life, along with a built-in microphone and speaker for calls. Meanwhile, the 42mm version promises up to 7 days of battery life. In addition to that, there’s also 15 fitness modes along with healthcare monitoring features. This includes Huawei’s TruSleep 2.0 technology that can even track sleeping disorders, along with 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

The watches are rated at 5ATM for water resistance — up to 50m — and there’s a 1.39″ Amoled touchscreen on the 46mm version, while the 42mm version sports a 1.2″ display. We’re also guessing that the Honor Magic Watch 2 has around 4GB of onboard storage, which is allows you to load MP3s into the watch for standalone use during workouts.

In case you haven’t already noticed, the Honor Magic Watch 2 seems almost identical with the Huawei Watch GT 2, and it even looks almost identical. Based on that, the Honor Magic Watch 2 could be running on Lite OS, which is Huawei’s own smartwatch OS.

But if you were hoping for Honor’s smartwatch to be priced lower than the Watch GT 2, it doesn’t appear to be so. The Magic Watch 2 will be available in select markets, including Malaysia, from the 12th of December 2019. Pricing at launch is at follows:

MagicWatch 2 (rubber strap) – 46mm – CNY 1,199 (about RM713)

MagicWatch 2 (leather strap) – 46mm – CNY 1,399 (about RM831)

MagicWatch 2 (rubber strap) – 42mm – CNY 1,099 (about RM653)

MagicWatch 2 (leather strap) – 42mm – CNY 1,399 (about RM831)

However, Honor says that pricing for global markets will start at €189 (about RM868) and €179 (about RM822) for the 46mm and 42mm variants respectively. — SoyaCincau