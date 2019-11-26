Honor View 30 Pro is Honor’s first dual-mode 5G smartphone

The Honor View 30 and View 30 Pro are powered by the Kirin 990 and support 5G all-access network. — Picture by SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The Honor View 30 and View 30 Pro have just been launched in Beijing, China today, and Honor says that their new flagships will mark the beginning of the new 5G era of smartphones. Both are powered by the Kirin 990, and support 5G all-access network — both NSA and SA architectures are supported.

However, the Pro is powered by the Kirin 990 5G, while the V30 is powered by the Kirin 990 and Balong 5000 combination. In addition to that, Honor says that the smartphones will be equipped with a 5G/4G dual-mode, which will help with compatibility with other networks (4G, 3G) while maintaining 5G standards for dual-sim users.

The View 30 Pro features a “SuperSensing” triple-camera setup at the rear, consisting of a 40MP Sony IMX600 main camera, a 12MP super wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The main and super wide-angle cameras will support dual-OIS, while all 3 cameras support laser-focus.

The View 30, meanwhile, features the same setup with one difference: an 8MP super wide-angle camera instead.

Honor says that the Pro variant’s 12MP wide-angle camera supports 4-in-1 light fusion from an RGGB sensor and a 109 degree super wide angle lens. Meanwhile, it features a dual-lens front-facing setup that comprises a 32MP selfie camera and an 8MP wide-angle shooter. The main selfie camera has something called “AIS Super Night” mode, while the wide-angle has a 105-degree field of vision.

Meanwhile, the Kirin 990 chipset is paired with Honor’s GPU Turbo tech, along with Kirin Gaming+ 2.0 to better facilitate a smooth gaming experience. That’s supported with up to 8GB of RAM, with storage options of 128GB or 256GB (Pro only). And for both variants, you get 6.57″ FullView Full HD+ IPS LCD displays, which are unencumbered due to the “in-screen” dual selfie cameras.

Sustaining the Pro variant is a 4,100mAh battery, while the View 30 has a slightly larger 4,200mAh battery. Both can be charged with Honor’s 40W Wired SuperCharge technology to 70 per cent in 30 minutes, while the View 30 Pro can be wirelessly SuperCharged to 52 per cent in 30 minutes. Like Huawei’s Mate series, the View 30 Pro can also wirelessly reverse charge compatible devices.

Both smartphones are only available in China at launch, with the different configurations priced as following:

Honor V30 Pro – 8GB RAM, 128GB storage – CNY3,899 (about RM2,309)

Honor V30 Pro – 8GB RAM, 256GB storage – CNY4,199 (about RM2,487)

Honor V30 – 6GB RAM, 128GB storage – CNY3,299 (about RM1,954)

Honor V30 – 8GB RAM, 128GB storage – CNY3,699 (about RM2,191)

While both devices will run on Magic UI 3.0.1. that’s compatible with Android 10, there won’t be Google Mobile Services (GMS) on the Honor V30 series—much like the recent Mate 30 smartphones from Huawei. Instead, Honor users will have access to the same Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) suite. — SoyaCincau