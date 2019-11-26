Honor 20 series gets a permanent price cut in Malaysia

The top-of-the-line Honor 20 Pro is now officially priced under RM2,000. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Honor Malaysia has announced a price revision for the entire Honor 20 series.

The top-of-the-line Honor 20 Pro is now officially priced under RM2,000.

Below are the latest pricing by Honor Malaysia:

Honor 20 Pro (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) — RM2,299 RM1,999

Honor 20 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) — RM1,699 RM1,399

Honor 20 Lite (4GB RAM + 128GB storage) — RM949 RM799

For the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro, the devices will come with two-year warranty. The extended warranty is given as part of the ongoing “Relaks, Beli Je“ campaign which is offered until December 31, 2019.

You will need to redeem the extra warranty via the HiCare app within 7 days from the purchase date. The Honor 20 Lite will come with a standard 1-year warranty.

The new price is applicable across all platforms which include Honor Experiential Stores, HiHonor.com, authorised retailers as well as e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee. — SoyaCincau