New Google Earth features let users create personal narratives via digital location tours

Google introduces new tools in Earth that help users bring their friends and family members on digital tours. — Picture courtesy of Google

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 22 — Google has announced a new collection of tools that help users create a map or story of their favourite places.

Because the location that a personal event took place is often as special as the memory itself, Google has invented a way that users can take their friends and families on digital tours of various places within Earth.

With a series of new tools in Google Earth, “you can draw your own placemarks, lines and shapes, then attach your own custom text, images, and videos to these locations.” The places can be organized into a story which can then be edited by people you invite. When completed, the presentation can be shared with others who can “fly from place to place in your custom-made Google Earth narrative.”

New in Earth! Use our just-launched creation tools to share your stories and maps using #GoogleEarth. Here's how it works: https://t.co/fqVXP8A4Ln pic.twitter.com/SQKBjQWuyO — Google Earth (@googleearth) 20 November 2019

These stories are similar to those that have been available via Voyager, a program that also brought digital guided tours to users; however, the creation of such narratives was reserved for a select group of storytellers.

Though these digital tours can only be created with Google Earth on the web, they can be viewed with iOS and Android devices. — AFP-Relaxnews