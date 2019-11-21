Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro launching in Malaysia on Dec 3 (VIDEO)

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Xiaomi CC9 Pro, the world’s first smartphone to feature an ultra high-resolution 108MP main camera, is set for a December 3 launch in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau pic

PETALING JAYA, Nov 21 — The penta-camera Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (aka Xiaomi CC9 Pro) is coming to Malaysia very soon and it is the world’s first smartphone to feature an ultra high-resolution 108MP main camera. After it was spotted on Sirim, Xiaomi Malaysia has officially revealed its launch event that’s taking place on December 3, 2019.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro Malaysia

The launch details were revealed on a digital display at Pavilion Mall in Kuala Lumpur. What’s interesting is that Xiaomi will be launching not just the Mi Note 10 but also the Mi Note 10 Pro.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro isn’t launched yet and it is speculated to be a high-spec variant of the Snapdragon 730G powered Mi Note 10. We can’t confirm the specs just yet but it could be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor with more RAM and storage options.

To recap, the device features a 6.47″ dual-curved Full HD+ OLED display and it has a 32MP selfie camera on a tiny notch. At the rear, it has a 108MP f/1.69 main camera, a 5MP telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom, a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a dedicated macro lens.

The Xiaomi CC9 Pro Premium Edition also has the highest DxOMark Mobile score of 121 points which is on par with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Unlike the Huawei flagship, the Mi Note 10 will come with Google apps and services pre-installed.

Powering the device is a huge 5,260mAh battery that charges via USB-C. Included is a 30W fast charger and it also comes with NFC and IR blaster support. Stay tuned to us for more details.

For those who can’t wait, the Xiaomi CC9 Pro, which is the Chinese market version, is now available in Malaysia with a retail price tag of RM2,188. This is an import set and it comes with 2-year in-house warranty. — SoyaCincau