Samsung blends a galaxy far, far away with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

NEW YORK, Nov 20 — In anticipation of the premiere of the final Star Wars film of the latest trilogy, Samsung is launching a special edition version of the Galaxy Note 10+ inspired by the Sith.

On Monday, Samsung announced that it is commemorating the final film of the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with the launch of a special, Sith-inspired edition of the Galaxy Note 10+.

Along with a handful of Star Wars design elements embellishing the device’s exterior, the special edition smartphone will also offer owners exclusive digital content like wallpapers, shutdown animations, sounds, and icons.

'May the force be with you' with a special edition #GalaxyNote10+ in advance of the December 20 release of #StarWars : The Rise of Skywalker. Find out more: https://t.co/kvVc2Tuvii — Samsung US Newsroom (@SamsungNewsUS) November 18, 2019

The Note 10+ with its red accents and S pen will be bundled with a matching leather cover, Galaxy Buds, and a collector’s metal badge. Everything will be stored in limited edition Sith packaging.

This Star Wars edition of the Galaxy Note 10+ will launch on December 13 in the US for US$1,299.99 (RM5,408.74). The release of the final instalment of the Star Wars series will take place on December 20. — AFP-Relaxnews