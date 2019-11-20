Oppo Reno 10X Zoom special edition arrives in Malaysia next week

According to Oppo, the new Reno 10X Zoom will come with 12GB of RAM while retaining a similar 256GB of storage. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 ― The top of the line Oppo Reno 10X Zoom is getting a high-spec variant in Malaysia next week. The new model will be released in conjunction with the opening of Oppo’s new flagship store at The Gardens Mall on the 30th November.

According to Oppo, the new Reno 10X Zoom will come with 12GB of RAM while retaining a similar 256GB of storage. The rest of the hardware should remain unchanged and this includes a triple-camera setup that comes with a periscope telephoto lens. According to Oppo Malaysia, this is still a 4G LTE device and it doesn’t support 5G.

We still don’t know the pricing for the RAM Reno 10X Zoom with 12GB RAM but we reckon it should be priced above RM3,000. The Reno 10X Zoom with 8GB RAM was originally launched in Malaysia at RM3,399 but the price is now reduced to RM2,999.

To recap on the specs, the Reno 10X features a 6.6” Full HD+ AMOLED display and it runs on a Snapdragon 855 processor. Its standout design is its shark-fin style 16MP f/2.0 pop-up selfie camera.

At the rear, it has a 48MP f/1.7 main camera, a 13MP f/3.0 telephoto camera that can do up to 60X digital zoom and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera. Both main and telephoto cameras come with optical image stabilisation.

Powering the device is a 4,065mAh battery and it supports 20W VOOC flash charge via USB-C. If you haven’t seen it yet, you can check out our unboxing of the Reno 10X Zoom. ― SoyaCincau