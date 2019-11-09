This week in trailers (that weren’t from BlizzCon): ‘The Stretchers,’ ‘PUBG’ Global Champs and more

‘Cardpocalypse’: Get the best card game banned from school then bring it back to save the world. — Picture courtesy of Gambrinous

The Stretchers





Feeling a bit dizzy? In the world of The Stretchers, that means it’s time to call the ambulance—and that’s where you come in as a comedy paramedic, hauling patients, impossible loads, time-sensitive deliveries and even, it would seem, towering tree trunks to where they need to be. Out now as a surprise immediate release on Nintendo Switch.

When the Past Was Around - Prologue





Announcing the release of a free playable introductory chapter to this March - May 2020 PC game about the connection between a young woman and an anthropomorphic owl, about love and letting go, about memories, time, tea and laundry. Another of Brigitta Rena’s previous point-and-click puzzle adventures, A Raven Monologue, is also free; She and the Light Bearer has a free demo.

Cardpocalypse





Go to school and save the world from disaster using your powerful deck of Mega Mutant Power Pets cards against the Mega Mutants themselves. On Apple Arcade and PC (Epic Games Store) now, coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on December 12.

Valfaris





The team behind Slain: Back From Hell return with a headbanging, heavy metal riff on demon-slaying exploits complete with chunks of gore and a vast galactic-scale story. Out now for PS4, XBO, Switch and PC.

PUBG Global Championship 2019





Cranking up the hype for the 2019 Global Championship for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which runs Fridays to Sundays between November 8 (group stage) and 24 (grand finals, Saturday and Sunday only). Play starts 5pm PST / 2am CET / 10am KST each day through watch.pubgesports.com. — AFP-Relaxnews