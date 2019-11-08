‘Pokémon Go’ intensifies Team Go Rocket rivalry through new event (VIDEO)

One of three Team Go Rocket Leaders, Cliff, in promotional art for November's ‘Pokémon Go’ event. — Picture courtesy of Niantic / The Pokémon Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 8 — Pokémon Go baddies Team Go Rocket are making mischief in the mobile game’s latest update, an event called Looming in the Shadows that has players collect Rocket Radar pieces from defeated Team Rocket Grunts.

Pokémon Go players now have a new quest that culminates in a confrontation with Giovanni, leader of Team Go Rocket and the Pokémon franchise’s original antagonist group, Team Rocket.

The mission makes use of a Special Research tab found within the Pokémon Go iOS and Android app, through which players can opt in to a Special Research task.

The alternative adventure has them then retrieve six Mysterious Component pieces of a Rocket Radar from Team Rocket Grunts they encounter in the wild.

Assembled radar equipment then allows them to track down the three virtual Team Go Rocket Leaders hidden around real world locations that double as Pokémon Go PokéStops.

While the reveal of Team Go Rocket Leader hideouts is limited to players who have a completed Rocket Radar, other players can then detect uncovered Rocket Leader hideouts after initial discovery, the official Pokémon Go blog confirmed.

Defeating these Team Go Rocket Leaders allows players to rescue a Shadow Pokémon with special qualities; they are then well on the way to tracking down team boss Giovanni, who has captured a Legendary Shadow Pokémon.

Team Go Rocket was introduced to Niantic’s officially licenced Pokémon Go in July 2019, and its presence has expanded in the time since.

This latest Giovanni event begins a week before the release of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield on the Nintendo Switch.

In 2018, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company released Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon Let’s Go, Eevee! for the Nintendo Switch, remakes of one of the first ever Pokémon games designed in part to ease transition into the mainline series for those whose familiarity with the franchise came through mobile spin-off Pokémon Go. — AFP-Relaxnews