WhatsApp users can now do their shopping right on the app (VIDEO)

WhatsApp has introduced a tool that lets small businesses upload their product catalogues to the app. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 7 — Joining its sister applications Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp is turning into a place to shop, not just a place to communicate.

In addition to being able to chat with small business owners and workers on WhatsApp through dedicated accounts created through WhatsApp Business, users can now browse their product catalogues without ever leaving the application.

This will save users and businesses time wasted sending images of products, their respective price tags and their specifications. Entire catalogues can now be explored throughout WhatsApp which is especially useful to small businesses that may not have a dedicated website. This is a more professional-looking way for businesses to engage with their clients and keep them invested in the chat.

Furthermore, businesses can customise the details about each product; they can add descriptions, modify the prices and publish product codes.

This tool is available as of today for businesses using WhatsApp Business in the US, UK, Brazil, Germany, India, Indonesia, and Mexico. It will be rolling out to the rest of the world “soon.” — AFP-Relaxnews