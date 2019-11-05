Pokemon spoiler alert: Creature roster leaks ahead of ‘Sword and Shield’ launch

Leek-wielding duck Sirfetch’d has been officially revealed as exclusive to ‘Pokemon Sword.’ — Picture from the Pokemon Company via AFP-Relaxnews

REDMOND, Nov 5 — The Nintendo Switch’s first mainline entries to the Pokemon franchise build on the popularity of mobile smash Pokemon Go. For those that want to discover its set of wild and wonderful new creatures within the game, it might be time to look away from key words and phrases until after Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield release on November 15.

With less than two weeks to go until the very highly anticipated Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield release for the Nintendo Switch, a new round of leaks appears to confirm the games’ Pokedex — its roster of collectible and encounterable creatures — as well as their various stages of growth.

The Pokemon Company has already detailed major adjustments to form and function in Pokemon Sword and Shield, though has stopped shy of issuing a full list of creatures populating the games.

Players with early copies and social media accounts, coupled with datamined information, have helped fill in the gaps in community knowledge, leading to the creation of several work-in-progress lists through video game fan forum ResetEra, for those that are interested.

Details include the new cohort Pokemon creatures introduced to the franchise through Pokemon Sword and Shield, the Pokemon populating the games’ Galar region, and the various ways that those Pokemon can change form during play.

Revealed as part of the official “Sword and Shield” publicity campaign, Galar is The Pokemon Company’s riff on Great Britain.

Previous games in the Pokemon franchise featured regions inspired by various Japanese prefectures, as well as the USA, France, and Hawaii.

As with other popular media franchises such as Game of Thrones and Stranger Things, fans that want to block spoilers without undergoing an internet blackout might try using built-in social network content-filtering options: Twitter’s user and word Mute functions, Instagram’s Manual Filter, and Facebook’s group and user Snooze function, or independent Facebook enhancement suite Social Fixer.

Other browser-based assists include extensions such as Spoiler Protection and Unspoiler. — AFP-Relaxnews