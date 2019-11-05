PC download charts: ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ readies for launch, ‘The Witcher’ rises as Netflix show rides in

'Red Dead Redemption 2' follows the outlaw adventures of fictional character Arthur Morgan. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 5 ― Developed by the Grand Theft Auto studio and set in Wild West America’s sunset years, Red Dead Redemption 2 launches through select PC online stores from today, while The Witcher 3 remains popular ahead of the Netflix show’s debut.

Having already released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles as one of the highest-rated games of all time and with 25 million sales over its first eight months, Red Dead Redemption 2 rides out on PC this week, with support for 4K and HDR, higher frame rates and various widescreen and multi-monitor configurations.

In keeping with the spirit of the age, it won’t be launching on the most well-established PC gaming platform, Steam, or at least, not at first.

Instead, Rockstar Games has its own PC gaming service, the Rockstar Games Launcher, and has a deal with the Epic Games Store (of Fortnite fame), which will also be carrying Red Dead Redemption 2 from the word go.

For those who prefer to stick with Steam, RDR2 will be available next month, in December.

Similarly, it’s not on the latest Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart ― or anywhere on Steam ― because Rockstar isn’t offering pre-orders away from itself or Epic, while the Epic Games Store version of RDR2 is the fourth best-selling title on the Humble Bundle store, a licensed EGS partner.

Over on the GOG store, which is run by Polish group CD Projekt, The Witcher 3 is the site’s second best-seller.

Developed by CD Projekt’s game studio arm, the acclaimed action adventure is based on a fantasy franchise created by Andrzej Sapkowski, and one which is to make its Netflix debut with Henry Cavill of Batman v Superman and Mission: Impossible ― Fallout as its lead.

Looking like a very willing Game of Thrones replacement, the show’s main trailer arrived on Halloween, announced a December 20 release date and shows more of the characters and situations that Cavill’s monster-hunting Witcher is surrounded by.

As the Netflix show brings its own interpretation of Sapkowski’s books, it won’t necessarily copy the games, but this latest preview did include a bathtub scene taken as a reference and acknowledgement of The Witcher 3 and its appreciative fanbase.

PC download charts, November 4, 2019

Steam* (steampowered.com)

1. Grand Theft Auto V (weeklong sale)

2. Football Manager 2020 (early access, Nov 19 launch)

3. Monster Hunter: World (weeklong sale)

4. Destiny 2: Forsaken (midweek sale)

5. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds aka PUBG (weeklong sale)

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

Humble Store (humblebundle.com/store)

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (new)

2. Monster Hunter: World (weekend deal)

3. The Outer Worlds (new)

4. Red Dead Redemption 2 (pre-order)

5. The Sims 4 Island Living (new to Humble)

GOG (gog.com)

1. Diablo + Hellfire (weeklong sale)

2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ― Game of the Year (weeklong sale)

3. Disco Elysium (new)

4. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (weeklong sale)

5. Cyberpunk 2077 (pre-order) ― AFP-Relaxnews