OnePlus should be worried; the Realme X2 Pro has cleared Sirim

Although the name of the smartphone wasn’t officially listed in the Sirim application, the model description contains the Realme X2 Pro’s model number RMX1931. — Picture courtesy of OnePlus via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — You already know it’s going to be a good week when a killer smartphone clears Sirim. This time, it’s the highly capable Realme X2 Pro and you should be excited because from the looks of things, this phone is out to slay the mighty OnePlus 7T.

Although the name of the smartphone wasn’t officially listed in the SIRM application, the model description contains the Realme X2 Pro’s model number RMX1931. Now that the handset has been cleared, there’s a very likely chance that we’ll see the Realme flagship smartphone launch in Malaysia very soon.

In case you haven’t heard, the Realme X2 Pro is a beast of a smartphone with a whole bunch of killer specs. Inside, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor that’s mated to up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. To keep the processor cool, there’s also a vapour chamber liquid cooling system — how well that actually works remains to be seen.

But, beyond the high-end processor, the Realme X2 Pro’s most fascinating spec is the fact that up front it has a 6.5″ Super AMOLED display from Samsung with a fast 90Hz refresh rate. Yes, a high refresh rate screen on an affordable Realme smartphone, so awesome.

Additionally, the display itself also has a whopping 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio (like the new iPhone 11 Pro) and has the ability to reach a peak brightness of 1000 nits. On top of that, the screen is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 while also featuring an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For photos, it’s got a quad camera setup at the back. The main wide camera is a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor (same as the Realme XT) with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There’s also a 13MP f/2.5 aperture telephoto camera which allows for 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter living in the tiny notch at the top of the display.

Keeping the lights on is a relatively large 4,000 mAh battery, but will probably charge super duper quickly as this phone has support for 50W SuperVOOC fast charging via USB-C.

According to Realme, with the 10V/5A charging brick, you can top up the Realme X2 Pro in just 35 minutes — that’s insanely quick by any standard. There’s also the nice inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack which many will definitely appreciate.

Now, the Realme X2 Pro will never be a OnePlus 7T competitor if it isn’t also priced really well. And, while we don’t know the retail price just yet, it is Realme we’re talking about here so they should have this device in just the right kind of sweet spot. For reference, in China, here’s what the phone retails for:

6GB RAM + 64GB storage — 2,599 yuan (about RM1,540)

8GB RAM + 128GB storage — 2,799 yuan (about RM1,646)

12GB RAM + 256GB storage — 3,199 yuan (about RM1,896)

Either way, I’m super excited. Probably the only thing that I’m on the fence about Realme’s Android skin — how nice would it be if it also came with stock Android, amirite?

That said, I’ll be really happy if Realme can keep this smartphone priced below RM2,000 because that would really turn some heads if you compare it to the OnePlus 7T’s retail price of RM2,599.

Frankly, I’m getting a little bored of expensive flagships being the norm, give me some good ol’ fashioned bang-for-buck, please? Thanks. — SoyaCincau