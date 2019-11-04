Analogue TV is officially dead in Malaysia (VIDEO)

Peninsular Malaysia had completed its switchover in the middle of October, while analogue transmission in Sabah and Sarawak was turned off at 12.30am on 1st November 2019. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — After 56 years, Malaysia has completely switched off its analogue TV transmission. This marks a full transition to digital TV which offers better image and audio quality.

Peninsular Malaysia had completed its switchover in the middle of October, while analogue transmission in Sabah and Sarawak was turned off at 12.30am on 1st November 2019. It involves 16 analogue TV broadcast stations in Sabah and 26 stations in Sarawak.

A small ceremony was held at Bukit Trig, Sandakan and Bukit Lima, Sibu to commemorate the end of analogue TV transmission era which was offered free of charge since 1963. With digital TV, consumers can enjoy a better experience and more interactive features including an electronic programme guide (EPG) with no subscription required.

To ensure a smooth transition process, MCMC with MYTV will continue to be present at relevant locations and to monitor the development from time to time. To receive digital TV transmission, consumers can either get an integrated digital TV (IDTV) connected to a UHF antenna, or if you’re using an old TV, you can get a Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) decoder box that’s also connected to a UHF antenna.

For users that fall under the B40 category, you are able to redeem a free DTT decoder box. You can check if you’re eligible here.

At the moment, there are a total of 14 TV channels and 6 radio stations which include TV1, TV2, TV3, NTV7, 8TV, TV9, TV Al-Hijrah, Astro Go Shop and Bernama News Channel (BNC). Some channels which include RTM HD Sports are broadcasted in 1080i.

DTT has a 95 per cent population coverage with a total of 44 transmission sites managed by MYTV. For areas that are out of reach, there’s also the Direct-to-Home (DTH) satellite option.

If you require assistance in setting up, you may call the customer care line at 1-800-18-1088 which is operational from 8am to 10pm daily including public holidays. UHF antenna installation is also available at an extra cost.

MCMC is aware that some users are not getting optimal reception and these issues are mostly due to improper installation. Users are urged to get the right UHF antenna that’s pointed towards the nearest transmission sites and ensure that they are using the right cables. Counterfeit or uncertified decoders may also affect reception and consumers are urged to look out for the MCMC or SIRIM label stickers when purchasing a new box. — SoyaCincau