Here’s a first look at the first watch to run on Xiaomi’s MIUI (VIDEO)

It appears that the Xiaomi Watch will run on a scaled down version of MIUI. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Xiaomi Watch is set to launch soon, with the smartwatch expected to be announced on November 5 in China alongside the Xiaomi CC9 Pro.

Not much is known about the watch beyond its uncanny resemblance to the Apple Watch, but it appears that the Xiaomi Watch (or perhaps the Mi Watch globally) will run on a scaled down version of MIUI — Xiaomi’s skin for its smartphones.

This would be the first smartwatch to run on MIUI, although it isn’t yet clear if the UI will be layered over a version of Wear OS.

From videos that have surfaced on Weibo, it looks like navigation is controlled by a digital crown on the right side of the smartwatch, and the UI looks like it could have a dark mode implemented.

However, we can’t really tell from the video if the display will be an OLED display, which is arguably a must-have on a good smartwatch.

According to the founder and CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, the Xiaomi Watch will be available in 2 colours: Black and Silver.

There will also be support for WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS — as well as the ability to make voice calls.

While we don’t have any concrete details regarding potential availability just yet, the videos of the Apple Watch-lookalike certainly tease an interesting device. — SoyaCincau