Realme’s new ear buds are wireless headphones at an affordable price

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― At the official launch of the Realme XT in Malaysia yesterday, Realme unveiled a series of new accessories that will go on sale on the November 11, 2019. These include the 10,000mAh Realme Power Bank, the Realme Buds 2, and the Realme Buds Wireless.

In line with the affordable nature of Realme’s products, the accessories are all priced pretty competitively, and will be sold exclusively on Shopee during the 11.11 sale — the first day of sales for all of the aforementioned accessories.

First up, we have the Realme Power Bank, that will be priced at RM129. It supports 18W fast charging on both USB-A and USB-C ports, and Realme says that the fast charging support is bi-directional — which means that you can fast-charge your power bank and phone at the same time. For colour options, you have yellow and grey, while the finish of the power bank has a nice, rubberised feel to it.

Meanwhile, the Realme Buds 2 is the second iteration of their buds series, and will retail for RM49. On the November 11, you can pick up the Buds 2 at discounted price on Shopee — RM39. Realme says that the Buds 2 have a driver in the headphones that will boost bass thanks to a “Multi-layer Composite Diaphragm and Japan’s Daikoku Voice Coil”, although we haven’t had a chance to test them extensively yet.

And lastly, Realme is also releasing the Realme Buds Wireless for RM149. According to the company, reknown music producer, Alan Walker, has worked with the team to deliver a more accurate and powerful bass response (Dynamic Bass Boost), with the headphones tuned for electronic music. However, it’s worth noting that these aren’t true wireless headphones, and are still connected to each other by a cable.

All of the accessories above will go on sale on the 11th of November at 12am, and the Realme Power Bank will have colour options of grey or yellow, while the Buds 2 and Buds Wireless will only be available in a single combination of black and yellow. To find out more, click here. ― SoyaCincau