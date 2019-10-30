You can buy PUBG Mobile Club Open Final early-bird tickets at 20 per cent off

The early bird tickets for the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Global Finals are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Global Finals (PMCO 2019) will be taking place in Kuala Lumpur from November 29 to December 1, 2019. Although the official ticketing period will be open from November 6, PUBG Mobile is opening up early bird ticket sales where you can secure tickets at 20 per cent off.

To get your tickets for PMCO Global Finals, you’ll have to register online with your email in order to get the 20 per cent discount. The early bird tickets are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Once you’ve received the email after registering, you can proceed to book your tickets. The event is taking place for 3 days at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) from November 29 to December 1, 2019.

PMCO 2019 is a global competition with 16 pro and semi-pro teams from 10 regions, battling it out for the prize pool of US$2.5 million (RM10.4 million). The Fall Split is the second season of PMCO this year after its Spring Split that took place in Berlin, Germany at end-July.

The PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Global Finals (PMCO 2019) will be taking place in Kuala Lumpur from November 29 to December 1, 2019. — Picture via SoyaCincau

Some of the teams that have qualified include Cloud9, Team Queso and Yoodo Gank. Below is the schedule for the remaining regional finals and available slots for each region:

Southeast Asia (2 slots at Global Final) *: November 1-3, 2019

South Asia (2 slots at Global Final): November 5- 9, 2019

If one of the top 2 teams at the Southeast Asia Regional finals is from Malaysia, the Global Final seat will be given to the next not yet qualified team. Apart from the Regional Finals, the runners-up from each region including the third-place team from North America will complete at the PMCO Preliminaries scheduled from November 23-25, 2019. The top three teams at the preliminaries will also qualify for a spot at the Global Finals.

You can get the latest updates from the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. — SoyaCincau